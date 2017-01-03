Stamford Police: Bridgeport Man Found With Gun Inside Park

A routine police patrol early Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Bridgeport man who had a handgun tucked under the front seat of his car, said Stamford Police, who arrested the man. Bradley Bernard, 22, of 97 Helen St., Bridgeport, was charged with criminal possession of a revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, third-degree criminal trespass, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.