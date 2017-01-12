Stamford firm expanding into Bridgeport
Law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca is expanding its Fairfield County presence by leasing 12,351 square feet at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. Law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca is expanding its Fairfield County presence by leasing 12,351 square feet at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.
