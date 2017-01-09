Snowy start to winter, but will it co...

Snowy start to winter, but will it continue?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Most of Connecticut is blanketed in several inches of snow after back-to-back storms late last week.Compared to the last two winters, this one is off to a fast start in Connecticut. Bridgeport and Windsor Locks are both running above normal snowfall-wise this winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08) 20 hr Skb 101
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle 21 hr BPT 1
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... Sun BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Jan 6 Samuels Furnace Man 38
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC