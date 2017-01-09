Snowy start to winter, but will it continue?
Most of Connecticut is blanketed in several inches of snow after back-to-back storms late last week.Compared to the last two winters, this one is off to a fast start in Connecticut. Bridgeport and Windsor Locks are both running above normal snowfall-wise this winter.
