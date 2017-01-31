Snow making roads slippery

Snow making roads slippery

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A two-vehicle crash blocked the shoulder of I-95 south, near Exit 27 in Bridgeport for a time, with traffic moving along the snow-covered roadway. Four vehicles were involved in a minor accident on the Lindley Street off ramp on Route 8/25 northbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 min WelbyMD 499
News Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ... 1 hr BPT 1
News Man charged in rental flap (Nov '08) 3 hr Someone Who Knows 58
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 22 hr BPT 1
Democrats a bunch of crybabies Mon lifeisshort 1
the goddam jews are to blame Mon NORMAN BATES 1
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail Jan 29 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC