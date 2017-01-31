Snow making roads slippery
A two-vehicle crash blocked the shoulder of I-95 south, near Exit 27 in Bridgeport for a time, with traffic moving along the snow-covered roadway. Four vehicles were involved in a minor accident on the Lindley Street off ramp on Route 8/25 northbound.
