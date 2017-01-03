Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
"Due to the change in the forecast overnight, a snow emergency will be in effect beginning at 10 a.m. today," the city said in a release. "There will be no parking on any designated Snow Emergency Routes and residents are asked to park their vehicles on the Odd-Side of the Street immediately and keep them their until further notice."
