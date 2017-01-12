Shuttering circus has ties to Bridgeport

Shuttering circus has ties to Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus may be folding its tent this spring, but the legacy of its founder - the ubiquitous P.T. Barnum - - still surges through the fabric of the state's largest city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 4 hr superman casoria 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Sat a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Sat 69citizen69 39
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist Jan 12 thegenuinephyllis 2
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Jan 12 Frosty 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC