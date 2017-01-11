SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
Sacred Heart University has issued a letter of apology to a local man for wrongly posting his name and photograph on leaflets as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a student. "On behalf of Sacred Heart University, we extend apologies for a member of my staff misidentifying you in a BOLO leaflet displayed in connection with the assault that took place on a Sacred Heart University student on April 1, 2016," stated Paul J. Healy , director of the university's emergency management and public safety office, in a letter to Gary Douglas of Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|12 hr
|Alfie
|5
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|15 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08)
|Jan 9
|Skb
|101
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC