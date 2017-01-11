SHU apologizes for wrongly calling ma...

SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist

1 hr ago

Sacred Heart University has issued a letter of apology to a local man for wrongly posting his name and photograph on leaflets as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a student. "On behalf of Sacred Heart University, we extend apologies for a member of my staff misidentifying you in a BOLO leaflet displayed in connection with the assault that took place on a Sacred Heart University student on April 1, 2016," stated Paul J. Healy , director of the university's emergency management and public safety office, in a letter to Gary Douglas of Bridgeport.

