Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail
Shelton's new superintendent, Christopher Clouet, who will take over at the first of the year, in Shelton, Conn. Oct. 8th, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|12
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC