Roadwork To Close Boston Avenue Lane In Bridgeport
A westbound lane on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport will close between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced. The project, near the former General Electric plant below Old Mill Green, involves reducing two lanes to one, installing temporary precast barrier and pavement markings on the westbound side of Boston Avenue.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Barack Obama stands with Democratic c...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|13 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|8
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|22 hr
|BPT
|5
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|Thu
|BPT
|3
|superman casoria
|Thu
|superman casoria
|3
