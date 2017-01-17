Roadwork To Close Boston Avenue Lane ...

Roadwork To Close Boston Avenue Lane In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A westbound lane on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport will close between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced. The project, near the former General Electric plant below Old Mill Green, involves reducing two lanes to one, installing temporary precast barrier and pavement markings on the westbound side of Boston Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Barack Obama stands with Democratic c... 5 hr BPT 1
News Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting 5 hr BPT 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump 13 hr thegenuinephyllis 8
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... 22 hr BPT 5
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Thu BPT 1
News At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha... Thu BPT 3
superman casoria Thu superman casoria 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC