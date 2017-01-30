Ridership drops on Waterbury line

Ridership drops on Waterbury line

Ridership declined on the Waterbury branch in 2016, for the fifth time in the last six years, according to data from Metro-North Railroad. Ridership dropped on all three of Metro-North's Connecticut branches in 2016, despite a banner year for the New Haven Line, which runs from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.

