Rejected cop recruits fight for 2nd chance
Rejected Bridgeport police academy applicants chat as they await their appeals hearings before the Civil Service Commission at City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|12
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC