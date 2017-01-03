Redistricting remains possibility for...

Redistricting remains possibility for Fairfield schools

17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The Connecticut State Board of Education questions Fairfield Board of Education Chair Philip Dwyer, former Superintendent of Schools David Title and current Superintendent Toni Jones on the district's plan to address racial imbalance in its elementary schools on Jan. 4, 2017 in Hartford, Conn. less The Connecticut State Board of Education questions Fairfield Board of Education Chair Philip Dwyer, former Superintendent of Schools David Title and current Superintendent Toni Jones on the ... more HARTFORD - Redistricting remains a possibility for Fairfield public schools after representatives of the district got feedback on classroom diversity Wednesday from the state Board of Education .

