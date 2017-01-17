Redding bookkeeper sentenced for stea...

Redding bookkeeper sentenced for stealing $410,410

A 48-year-old Redding woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for embezzling $410,410 from her employer to buy jewelry, clothing, vacations, spa treatments, fitness equipment and entertainment tickets. Lisa Landman was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport.

