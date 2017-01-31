Record warm January in Bridgeport

Record warm January in Bridgeport

There are 1 comment on the WTNH story from 12 hrs ago, titled Record warm January in Bridgeport.

January 2017 will go into the books as the warmest on record in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The average temperature for the month was 36.9A .

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

417

Dallas, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
Do not get use to it. February is the coldest month of the year. Get use to it.
Bridgeport, CT

