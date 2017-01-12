"Rajathan/1996" captures a crowd carr...

"Rajathan/1996" captures a crowd carrying a man during the Holi festival.

Photographs by celebrated photographer Steve McCurry will be on view through Feb. 10 at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport.

