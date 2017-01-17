Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairfield
A 24-year-old man was arrested early Friday after he was found with nearly a pound of marijuana packaged for sale near Sky Hookah Lounge, Fairfield police said. Officers patrolling the area of Kings Highway East and Berwick Avenue at about 2:45 a.m., saw a black Buick with two occupants parked in a nearby lot, police said.
