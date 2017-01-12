Pinching Arrest, Deep-Sea Diving In T...

Pinching Arrest, Deep-Sea Diving In The Sound Top Week's News In Greenwich

A woman died from a gunshot in Bridgeport and a New Jersey man in his 70s was killed in a rollover on the Merritt Parkway, tragic news among top stories in the past week across Fairfield County. Scuba certified since 2006, Denis Habza of Black Rock resident has made a side career of hunting through the dark depths of Long Island Sound , creating fascinating videos for a growing audience of landlubbers who want to know just what's lurking offshore.

