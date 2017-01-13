Photo Flash: Eastbound Theatre Presents Run for Your Wife
Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council , is delighted to present the second show of its 23rd season, the uproarious British comedy, Run for Your Wife, by Ray Cooney . Although Run For Your Wife is perhaps his best known piece, British playwright Ray Cooney has had a prolific career both on and off stage.
