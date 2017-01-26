Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In Bridgeport
A petrified possum seen in the attached picture hugging an exit ramp wall was saved from sure death by a Department of Transportation officer on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport earlier today. The frightened animal was spotted on the northbound exit 27A off-ramp, then scooped into a container, and let go in the woods, according to Connecticut State Police on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|3 hr
|BPT
|5
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Uncle Buck's: An Adventurous Afternoon Of Bowli...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Woman accused of driving while on PCP
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Ol Timers Club
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC