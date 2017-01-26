Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In Bridgeport

A petrified possum seen in the attached picture hugging an exit ramp wall was saved from sure death by a Department of Transportation officer on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport earlier today. The frightened animal was spotted on the northbound exit 27A off-ramp, then scooped into a container, and let go in the woods, according to Connecticut State Police on Facebook.

