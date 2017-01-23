Pension restructuring approved in Cap...

Pension restructuring approved in Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The budget-writing Appropriations Committee , after hours of soul searching on rising debt and the benefits of state workers, voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a restructuring of the Connecticut's pension obligations. If approved by the House and Senate next week, the payments would be stretched out an additional 15 years, to 2047, but it would avoid a huge payment of up to $6 billion looming in 2032.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07) 3 hr Ol Timers Club 4
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) 3 hr Bridgeport 11
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Merry Christmas 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest Mon BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC