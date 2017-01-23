Pension restructuring approved in Capitol

The budget-writing Appropriations Committee , after hours of soul searching on rising debt and the benefits of state workers, voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a restructuring of the Connecticut's pension obligations. If approved by the House and Senate next week, the payments would be stretched out an additional 15 years, to 2047, but it would avoid a huge payment of up to $6 billion looming in 2032.

