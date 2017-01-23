Pension restructuring approved in Capitol
The budget-writing Appropriations Committee , after hours of soul searching on rising debt and the benefits of state workers, voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a restructuring of the Connecticut's pension obligations. If approved by the House and Senate next week, the payments would be stretched out an additional 15 years, to 2047, but it would avoid a huge payment of up to $6 billion looming in 2032.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Ol Timers Club
|4
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Bridgeport
|11
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Merry Christmas
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC