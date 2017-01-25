Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With...

Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Cocaine In Underwear

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Always use a crosswalk - it may save you from a narcotics arrest as a Bridgeport man found out Monday in Norwalk, police said. At about 2:15 p.m., a Norwalk Police Department Special Services officer was driving on Monroe Street where police headquarters is located when he saw two vehicles almost hit two men who had walked into the street without using the crosswalk, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07) 17 hr Ol Timers Club 4
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) 17 hr Bridgeport 11
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Merry Christmas 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House Tue Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest Mon BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC