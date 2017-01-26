Norwalk Police Investigate Suspects Arrested After Bridgeport Crash
Four men were arrested in Bridgeport after a short car chase Wednesday in what police said is part of an ongoing investigation into violent crime in Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk. At around 7:30 p.m. police engaged in a very brief pursuit on Beechwood Avenue that ended at the intersection of Park Avenue when the suspect vehicle hit a utility pole, according to police.
