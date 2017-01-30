None of Danbury's Catholic schools will close
The Bishop of Bridgeport brought news every parent of a parochial school student wanted to hear Monday: None of the city's struggling Catholic school s will close. "If you have come here expecting to hear bad news, I have no bad news to share with you," Bishop Frank Caggiano told a clapping crowd of 150 Catholic school parents and their children at St. Peter Church in downtown Danbury.
