None of Danbury's Catholic schools will close

The Bishop of Bridgeport brought news every parent of a parochial school student wanted to hear Monday: None of the city's struggling Catholic school s will close. "If you have come here expecting to hear bad news, I have no bad news to share with you," Bishop Frank Caggiano told a clapping crowd of 150 Catholic school parents and their children at St. Peter Church in downtown Danbury.

