No bail for Conn. man charged in Fitchburg murder
A translator speaks with Ramon Milan, 37, of Bridgeport, Connecticut during his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon at the Fitchburg District Court. Milan was charged with murder, home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, and arson of a dwelling for allegedly killing Fitchburg resident Kevin Cabrera on Dec. 4 in his third floor apartment on Laurel Street.
