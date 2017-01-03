New Canaan among towns to take hit to...

New Canaan among towns to take hit to ECS funding

14 hrs ago

After further cuts to state funding were announced town officials are struggling with how to fill the financial hole. New Canaan, like much of Fairfield County, will be among Connecticut municipalities expected to see a 25 to 90 percent reduction in Education Cost Sharing grant funding from the state.

