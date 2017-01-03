New Canaan among towns to take hit to ECS funding
After further cuts to state funding were announced town officials are struggling with how to fill the financial hole. New Canaan, like much of Fairfield County, will be among Connecticut municipalities expected to see a 25 to 90 percent reduction in Education Cost Sharing grant funding from the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC