Multiple crashes along I-95 as Southwest CT roads freeze
Traffic was backed up into Westport. - Shelton : Also on Route 8, multiple spin-outs were reported near Exits 11 and 12 Southbound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Monkey6196
|494
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Sat
|69citizen69
|39
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Fri
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|Jan 12
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Jan 12
|Frosty
|6
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|Jan 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC