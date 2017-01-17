Multi-vehicle crash on RT 8 slows traffic near Bridgeport
At least three cars and one SUV could seen stopped on the side of the road Wednesday as first responders dealt with a multi-vehicle accident on Route 8 around 5:45 p.m. None of the vehicles were overturned, and traffic flowed despite a large number of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances.
