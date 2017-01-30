Man Charged With Cutting Off Police C...

Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In Fairfield

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was charged with driving under the influence after he cut off a police cruiser on the Post Road in Fairfield early Sunday, police said. Orlando Daniel, 27, of Laurel Avenue, was speeding west on the Post Road around 1:40 a.m., when he made a right turn onto Mill Plain Road directly in front of the police car, police said.

