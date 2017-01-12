Long-time Stamford Law Firm Renews Lease, Expands To Bridgeport
Litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP will expand its Fairfield County presence with a new office at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, according to an announcement from Colliers International Group Inc. The 50-year-old practice also announced it has renewed its long-time headquarters lease at 707 Summer St. in Stamford. RRD, which focuses on insurance and business-related litigation, has evolved into one of the largest firms in Fairfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|1 hr
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|23 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Thu
|Frosty
|6
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC