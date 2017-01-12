Long-time Stamford Law Firm Renews Lease, Expands To Bridgeport

Litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP will expand its Fairfield County presence with a new office at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, according to an announcement from Colliers International Group Inc. The 50-year-old practice also announced it has renewed its long-time headquarters lease at 707 Summer St. in Stamford. RRD, which focuses on insurance and business-related litigation, has evolved into one of the largest firms in Fairfield County.

