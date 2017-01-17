Judge Devlin easily wins 8-year reappointment
The General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved Superior Court Judge Robert J. Devlin Jr. of Shelton to a fourth eight-year term, after a prolonged protest in the House of Representatives yielded only one vote against him. Rep. Minnie Gonzalez , D-Hartford, criticized Devlin for last year's 30-month sentence of William Ruscoe , the veteran Trumbull police officer who sexually assaulted a teenaged girl who had been a member of the department's Explorer program.
