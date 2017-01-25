January on track for top-10 warmest a...

January on track for top-10 warmest at Shoreline

The seemingly never-ending January thaw will last through the end of the workweek before seasonably cold weather returns this weekend. This remarkable stretch of warm weather has the temperature running more than 6A warmer than normal this month.

