IPhone Sale Morphs Into Armed Robbery In Fairfield
A Bridgeport man was arrested after he agreed to meet a Fairfield man to sell him and iPhone and instead held him up at gunpoint, police said. Johnny Diaz, 21, of Platt Street, was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, police said.
