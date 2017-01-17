IPhone Sale Morphs Into Armed Robbery...

IPhone Sale Morphs Into Armed Robbery In Fairfield

A Bridgeport man was arrested after he agreed to meet a Fairfield man to sell him and iPhone and instead held him up at gunpoint, police said. Johnny Diaz, 21, of Platt Street, was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, police said.

