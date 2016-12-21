Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post
Laura Hoydick , who since 2010 has represented Stratford's 120th House District , is the new executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce , it was announced on Monday. She replaces Mary Dean , who last week accepted a job as Stratford's director of economic development.
