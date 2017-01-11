Housatonic Museum Exhibits Steve McCurry's Stunning India Photos
The Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport is opening an exhibit of photographs of India from one of the world's most decorated photographers. The exhibition, Steve McCurry: India, features 44 photographs that capture the vibrant color and chaos, providing a stunning backdrop for the ordinary people who live and work in an extraordinary place.
