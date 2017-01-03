Hearst Connecticut Media to open Norw...

Hearst Connecticut Media to open Norwalk headquarters

10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Hearst Connecticut Media Group announced Wednesday it is centralizing its group headquarters at Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. Its five daily publications - the Connecticut Post , based in Bridgeport; The Hour, of Norwalk; The Advocate, of Stamford; Greenwich Time; and The News-Times, based in Danbury - will maintain local reporting and advertising staffs in local offices.

Bridgeport, CT

