From left; Det. James Borrico, Off. Manny Santos, Off. Al Figueroa,...
From left; Det. James Borrico, Off. Manny Santos, Off. Al Figueroa, Off. John Gale, and four other new members of Bridgeport's Emergency Services Unit, the city's version of a SWAT team, undergo training at the Bridgeport police academy on Newfield Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC