Fatal 2009 fire haunts Bridgeport officials
Tiana Black died of smoke inhalation with her three children, Ny-shon, Tyaisja, Nyaisja Williams, in an early morning fire at PT Barnum Apartments in Bridgeport on November 13, 2009. Tiana Black died of smoke inhalation with her three children, Ny-shon, Tyaisja, Nyaisja Williams, in an early morning fire at PT Barnum Apartments in Bridgeport on November 13, 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|4 hr
|BPT
|4
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|4 hr
|BPT
|4
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|4 hr
|BPT
|3
|superman casoria
|12 hr
|superman casoria
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Wed
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Three men charged in thefts from car
|Jan 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC