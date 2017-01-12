Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, hit tree
A Bridgeport man, who police said was driving drunk, hit a crosswalk beacon and a tree on the Post Road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the report, Geovanny M. Tapia-Zuniga , 31, was driving west on the Post Road, when he drove off the road and mounted the curb near the Sherman Green , striking the crosswalk beacon in front of the bus stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|10 hr
|superman casoria
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Jan 14
|69citizen69
|39
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|Jan 12
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Jan 12
|Frosty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC