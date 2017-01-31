Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Caught With More Than Three Pounds of PCP
A Bridgeport man was arrested in Fairfield after he was found in possession of more than three pounds of PCP Monday, police said. Giraud Dickson, 33, of Barnum Avenue, was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, police said.
