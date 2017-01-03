Fairfield County Office Leases Signal...

Fairfield County Office Leases Signal Growth for Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

BRIDGEPORT and STAMFORD, CT - Litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP will expand its Fairfield County presence with a new office at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, announced Colliers International Group Inc. . At the same time, the 50-year-old practice has renewed its long-time headquarters lease at 707 Summer St. in Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 9 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Wed Samuels Furnace Man 13
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Wed Samuels Furnace Man 11
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC