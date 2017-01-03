Fairfield County Office Leases Signal Growth for Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP
BRIDGEPORT and STAMFORD, CT - Litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP will expand its Fairfield County presence with a new office at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, announced Colliers International Group Inc. . At the same time, the 50-year-old practice has renewed its long-time headquarters lease at 707 Summer St. in Stamford.
