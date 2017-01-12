Drugs, Guns Seized In Raid On Bridgeport 'Drug Factory'
State and Bridgeport officers raided a Beechwood Avenue "drug factory" Thursday, arresting one man and seizing cocaine, marijuana, a liquid opioid, handguns, sawed-off shotguns and nearly $15,000 in cash, police said Friday. The raid on two apartments in the three-family house was the conclusion of an on-going investigation by Bridgeport police and the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, assisted by the Statewide Narcotics Unit.
