Dr. Feser presents budget plan: Increase less than 1%
School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser unveiled her spending plan for 2017-18 Monday. At $92.33 million it marks a .791% increase over the current year and is "the lowest budget increase in 15 years," Feser said.
