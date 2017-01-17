Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
Jack McGinniss says when he contacted News 12 Connecticut last year looking for help with his housing situation, he had no idea he would end up owning his own high-rise apartment. Fairfield County developer Mike Licamele used a combination of donated money and crowd funding to get McGinniss his own handicapped-accessible place on a rent-to-own basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|4 hr
|BPT
|2
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|4 hr
|BPT
|2
|Video shows how birthday party in Bridgeport, C...
|5 hr
|BB Board
|2
|perks roofiess Xan bar, Blues Addyis weed...
|18 hr
|now
|1
|Milford Parent Upset With School Cancellations (Apr '08)
|Sun
|superman casoria
|20
|Letter: Remembering all the good of a circus at...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC