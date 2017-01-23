Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's cabinet picks
A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet nominations. less A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet ... more A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet nominations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|Ol Timers Club
|4
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Bridgeport
|11
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Merry Christmas
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC