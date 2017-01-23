Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block...

Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's cabinet picks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet nominations. less A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet ... more A group of loosely organized people showed up in front of the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn., where Sen. Richard Blumenthal has an office, to hold a rally opposing President Trump's cabinet nominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07) 8 hr Ol Timers Club 4
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) 8 hr Bridgeport 11
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party 9 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Merry Christmas 9 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest Mon BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC