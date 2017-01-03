Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To Arrest In Airbag Theft

A Bridgeport man was charged with stealing an airbag from a vehicle in Darien - four years later - thanks to the help of DNA evidence, Darien Police said Tuesday. On Oct. 24, 2012, the driver's side window of a 2005 Honda Pilot was smashed while it was parked in a private parking area of Thorndal Circle, police said.

