CT Chamber Choir seeks - Illumination...

CT Chamber Choir seeks - Illumination' through Bach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

The Connecticut Chamber Choir will open its 39th season on Sunday, Jan. 15, with a salute to J.S. Bach . The "Illumination: Early Cantatas of J.S. Bach" afternoon program will take place at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull under the direction of Constance Chase, who also serves as director of the Glee Club at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport 9 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... 16 hr BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Jan 6 Samuels Furnace Man 38
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC