CT Chamber Choir seeks - Illumination' through Bach
The Connecticut Chamber Choir will open its 39th season on Sunday, Jan. 15, with a salute to J.S. Bach . The "Illumination: Early Cantatas of J.S. Bach" afternoon program will take place at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull under the direction of Constance Chase, who also serves as director of the Glee Club at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point .
