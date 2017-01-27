Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early February
With an average temperature of 37.4A through the 27th, this January currently stands as the warmest on record in Bridgeport. The end of the month will feature closer to normal temperatures, and it should be cool enough to knock it out of the top spot, but probably not the top-5 warmest on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|12
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC