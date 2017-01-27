Cooler weather, some snow possible, i...

Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early February

With an average temperature of 37.4A through the 27th, this January currently stands as the warmest on record in Bridgeport. The end of the month will feature closer to normal temperatures, and it should be cool enough to knock it out of the top spot, but probably not the top-5 warmest on record.

