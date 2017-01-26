Controversy brews over new gun bill in CT
There's controversy in Bridgeport over a new bill before state lawmakers that would require people who open-carry handguns to show police their permits on demand. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says he is in strong support of a new bill before the state legislature, which was authored by a lawmaker from Black Rock.
