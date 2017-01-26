Controversy brews over new gun bill i...

Controversy brews over new gun bill in CT

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

There's controversy in Bridgeport over a new bill before state lawmakers that would require people who open-carry handguns to show police their permits on demand. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says he is in strong support of a new bill before the state legislature, which was authored by a lawmaker from Black Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 13 min Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c... 43 min BPT 1
News Uncle Buck's: An Adventurous Afternoon Of Bowli... 46 min BPT 1
News Woman accused of driving while on PCP 50 min BPT 1
arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07) Wed Ol Timers Club 4
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) Wed Bridgeport 11
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party Wed Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC