Connecticut State Police K-9 Silver R...

Connecticut State Police K-9 Silver Receives Protective Vest From Nonprofit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Officer Silver, a police K-9 assigned to Connecticut State Trooper First Class Thomas Mitri at Troop G in Bridgeport, has received body armor from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization. K-9 Silver has received new body armor to protect him on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail 2 hr BPT 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... 2 hr BPT 1
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... 2 hr BPT 1
Mexican President Cancels White House Visit 15 hr Frito Bandito 1
News Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants Sat BPT 1
News The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ... Fri BPT 1
News Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B... Fri BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC