Connecticut State Police K-9 Silver Receives Protective Vest From Nonprofit
Officer Silver, a police K-9 assigned to Connecticut State Trooper First Class Thomas Mitri at Troop G in Bridgeport, has received body armor from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization. K-9 Silver has received new body armor to protect him on the job.
