Connecticut News

Connecticut News

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WTNH

Yeah, yeah, we all know the physical benefits to running, but did you know it helps the brain as well? Researchers at Cambridge University i For those of us who live in Connecticut or the Northeast, after a long winter, one single date on the calendar seems to be the gateway to bl As the weather warms up, so does the Sound. There is a noticeable delay or lag in how ocean temperatures risea Let's take a look at the ocean As we head through March and April, weather becomes less wintry and more spring-like for Bridgeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Barack Obama stands with Democratic c... 17 hr BPT 1
News Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting 17 hr BPT 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Fri thegenuinephyllis 8
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... Fri BPT 5
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Thu BPT 1
News At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha... Thu BPT 3
superman casoria Thu superman casoria 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC